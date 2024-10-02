Fox Company Table One

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jaslynn Rodriguez, a Marksmanship Coach with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, and a native of Bourne, M.A., observes recruits during their Table 1 qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 2, 2024. During qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)