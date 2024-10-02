Rct. Samuel Kim, a recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and a native of Gordonsville, T.N., conducts his Table 1 qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 2, 2024. During qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 15:19
|Photo ID:
|8674464
|VIRIN:
|241002-M-OL563-1191
|Resolution:
|4017x3262
|Size:
|5.33 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|GORDONSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Company Table One [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.