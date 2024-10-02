Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Company Table One [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fox Company Table One

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rct. Samuel Kim, a recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and a native of Gordonsville, T.N., conducts his Table 1 qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 2, 2024. During qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 15:19
    Photo ID: 8674464
    VIRIN: 241002-M-OL563-1191
    Resolution: 4017x3262
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: GORDONSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company Table One [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fox Company Table One
    Fox Company Table One
    Fox Company Table One
    Fox Company Table One
    Fox Company Table One
    Fox Company Table One

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    target
    coach
    rifle
    M16-A4
    ERR
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download