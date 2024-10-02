Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton Visits VSFB for New Quality of Life Initiatives

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Shawn N. Bratton, Deputy Chief of Space Operations, Strategy, Plans, Programs and Requirements, Speaks with Jennifer Vasquez, Director of Integrated Prevention and Response, during a tour of the Hawk’s COVE, the base’s Integrated Resilience Center, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024. Bratton visited the installation to view Vandenberg’s progress on quality-of-life initiatives. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)