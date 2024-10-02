Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton Visits VSFB for New Quality of Life Initiatives

    Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton Visits VSFB for New Quality of Life Initiatives

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Shawn N. Bratton, Deputy Chief of Space Operations, Strategy, Plans, Programs and Requirements, Speaks with Jennifer Vasquez, Director of Integrated Prevention and Response, during a tour of the Hawk’s COVE, the base’s Integrated Resilience Center, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024. Bratton visited the installation to view Vandenberg’s progress on quality-of-life initiatives. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 15:15
    Photo ID: 8674455
    VIRIN: 240926-X-XI961-1175
    Resolution: 5424x3874
    Size: 12.75 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton Visits VSFB for New Quality of Life Initiatives, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton Visits VSFB for New Quality of Life Initiatives
    Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton Visits VSFB for New Quality of Life Initiatives

    morale
    quality of life
    improvements
    Ussf
    space force

