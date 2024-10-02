U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Shawn N. Bratton, Deputy Chief of Space Operations, Strategy, Plans, Programs and Requirements, Speaks with Jennifer Vasquez, Director of Integrated Prevention and Response, during a tour of the Hawk’s COVE, the base’s Integrated Resilience Center, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024. Bratton visited the installation to view Vandenberg’s progress on quality-of-life initiatives. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 15:15
|Photo ID:
|8674455
|VIRIN:
|240926-X-XI961-1175
|Resolution:
|5424x3874
|Size:
|12.75 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton Visits VSFB for New Quality of Life Initiatives [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.