    Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton Visits VSFB for New Quality of Life Initiatives [Image 1 of 2]

    Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton Visits VSFB for New Quality of Life Initiatives

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Shawn N. Bratton, Deputy Chief of Space Operations, Strategy, Plans, Programs and Requirements, tours the newly created Performance Center, which integrates Guardian Resilience Team (GRT) and Operational Support Team’s (OST) performance center in support of servicemembers, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024. Bratton visited multiple new quality of life initiatives during his visit, such as Hawk’s COVE, the base’s Integrated Resilience Center and The Crucible, the new innovation center. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 15:15
    Photo ID: 8674452
    VIRIN: 240926-X-XI961-1096
    Resolution: 5410x3864
    Size: 10.24 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    morale
    quality of life
    improvements
    Ussf
    space force

