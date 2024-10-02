Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton Visits VSFB for New Quality of Life Initiatives

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Shawn N. Bratton, Deputy Chief of Space Operations, Strategy, Plans, Programs and Requirements, tours the newly created Performance Center, which integrates Guardian Resilience Team (GRT) and Operational Support Team’s (OST) performance center in support of servicemembers, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024. Bratton visited multiple new quality of life initiatives during his visit, such as Hawk’s COVE, the base’s Integrated Resilience Center and The Crucible, the new innovation center. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)