C-130 pilot first to reach 10K hours

A 96th Test Wing maintainer helps 11-year-old Anthony Lindstrom marshal in his grandfather and pilot, Gary Hogg, after a successful flight Sept. 24, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The significance of this typical routine test flight was Hogg surpassed 10,000 hours as a pilot in the C-130. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)