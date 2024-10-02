Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130 pilot first to reach 10K hours

    C-130 pilot first to reach 10K hours

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.              

    96th Test Wing

    A 96th Test Wing maintainer helps 11-year-old Anthony Lindstrom marshal in his grandfather and pilot, Gary Hogg, after a successful flight Sept. 24, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The significance of this typical routine test flight was Hogg surpassed 10,000 hours as a pilot in the C-130. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    This work, C-130 pilot first to reach 10K hours [Image 7 of 7], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

