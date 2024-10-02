C-130 pilot first to reach 10K hours

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gary Hogg, Air Force Materiel Command, completes his C-130H preflight checks prior to a historic flight Sept. 24, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The significance of this typical routine test flight was that Hogg would surpass 10,000 hours as a pilot in the C-130. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)