    C-130 pilot first to reach 10K hours [Image 5 of 7]

    C-130 pilot first to reach 10K hours

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.              

    96th Test Wing

    Gary Hogg, Air Force Materiel Command, inspects his C-130H prior to a historic flight Sept. 24, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The significance of this routine test flight was Hogg surpassed 10,000 hours as a pilot in the C-130. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

