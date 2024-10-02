Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging Resilience: Chaplain Leaders Highlight Unity at Luke AFB [Image 3 of 3]

    Forging Resilience: Chaplain Leaders Highlight Unity at Luke AFB

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    (Left to Right) Chief Master Sgt. Brandy Hales, Air Force Reserve Command Religious Affairs Senior Enlisted Leader, and Chaplain Col. James F. Danford, Air Force Reserve Command Chaplain, speak with Airmen from the 944th Fighter Wing during their visit to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2024. The visit focused on mentoring and sharing best practices between the 944th and 56th Fighter Wings’ chapel teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 13:46
    Photo ID: 8674173
    VIRIN: 240917-F-XK427-1003
    Resolution: 4412x2939
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Forging Resilience: Chaplain Leaders Highlight Unity at Luke AFB [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Air Force Base
    Chaplain
    56th Fighter Wing
    Air Force Reserve Command
    944th Fighter Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airman

