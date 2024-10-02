Forging Resilience: Chaplain Leaders Highlight Unity at Luke AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(Left to Right) Chief Master Sgt. Brandy Hales, Air Force Reserve Command Religious Affairs Senior Enlisted Leader, and Chaplain Col. James F. Danford, Air Force Reserve Command Chaplain, speak with Airmen from the 944th Fighter Wing during their visit to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2024. The visit focused on mentoring and sharing best practices between the 944th and 56th Fighter Wings’ chapel teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)