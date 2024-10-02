(Left to Right) Chief Master Sgt. Brandy Hales, Air Force Reserve Command Religious Affairs Senior Enlisted Leader, and Chaplain Col. James F. Danford, Air Force Reserve Command Chaplain, speak with Airmen from the 944th Fighter Wing during their visit to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2024. The visit focused on mentoring and sharing best practices between the 944th and 56th Fighter Wings’ chapel teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 13:46
|Photo ID:
|8674173
|VIRIN:
|240917-F-XK427-1003
|Resolution:
|4412x2939
|Size:
|5.72 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forging Resilience: Chaplain Leaders Highlight Unity at Luke AFB [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forging Resilience: Chaplain Leaders Highlight Unity at Luke AFB
No keywords found.