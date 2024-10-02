Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forging Resilience: Chaplain Leaders Highlight Unity at Luke AFB [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Forging Resilience: Chaplain Leaders Highlight Unity at Luke AFB

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    The U.S. Air Force religious affairs patch is displayed on Air Force Reserve Command Chaplain Col. James F. Danford during his and Chief Master Sgt. Brandy Hales, AFRC Religious Affairs Senior Enlisted Leader, visit at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz, Sept. 17, 2024. The chaplaincy team fosters spiritual and emotional resilience across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 13:46
    Photo ID: 8674171
    VIRIN: 240917-F-XK427-1002
    Resolution: 3800x2531
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forging Resilience: Chaplain Leaders Highlight Unity at Luke AFB [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Forging Resilience: Chaplain Leaders Highlight Unity at Luke AFB
    Forging Resilience: Chaplain Leaders Highlight Unity at Luke AFB
    Forging Resilience: Chaplain Leaders Highlight Unity at Luke AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Forging Resilience: Chaplain Leaders Highlight Unity at Luke AFB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Chaplain
    56th Fighter Wing
    Air Force Reserve Command
    944th Fighter Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download