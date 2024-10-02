Forging Resilience: Chaplain Leaders Highlight Unity at Luke AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chaplain Col. James F. Danford, Air Force Reserve Command Chaplain (right), and Chief Master Sgt. Brandy Hales, AFRC Religious Affairs Senior Enlisted Leader (center), discuss munitions handling with an Airman from the 944th Fighter Wing during their visit to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2024. The leadership visit emphasized resilience and collaboration between the 944th and 56th Fighter Wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)