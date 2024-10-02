Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Up and over the wall [Image 3 of 6]

    Up and over the wall

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    ROTC Cadets from the University of Connecticut and the University of New Haven rise up to the challenges on the confidence course at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Oct. 1.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 13:41
    Photo ID: 8674167
    VIRIN: 241001-O-HX738-3247
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.97 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Army ROTC
    University of Connecticut
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    University of New Haven
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

