ROTC Cadets from the University of Connecticut and the University of New Haven rise up to the challenges on the confidence course at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Oct. 1.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 13:41
|Photo ID:
|8674167
|VIRIN:
|241001-O-HX738-3247
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|10.97 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Up and over the wall [Image 6 of 6], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.