ROTC Cadet Mary Katherine Eddy, a sophomore physiology and neurobiology major at @uconn @uconnrotc University's of Connecticut, hurdles over an obstacle at the confidence course at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Oct. 1.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 13:41
|Photo ID:
|8674166
|VIRIN:
|241001-O-HX738-4670
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building confidence [Image 6 of 6], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.