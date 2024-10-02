Overcoming obstacles

ROTC Cadet James Bishop, a senior psychology major at the University of Connecticut, climbs an obstacle at the confidence course at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Oct. 1.
Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 13:41
Photo ID:
|8674165
VIRIN:
|241001-O-HX738-4439
Resolution:
|4032x3024
Size:
|4.3 MB
Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
