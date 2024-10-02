PNSY Additive Manufacturing Team Produces First Ever Arctic Service Medal for CNO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (Sept. 26, 2024) - Members of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard's additive manufacturing team pose for a photo with the new Arctic Service Medal that the the team 3-D printed at the shipyard. The medal was 3-D printed for presentation to the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789) when procurement of the medals would not be delivered for the ceremony on time. The team consisted of (left to right) John Johnson, Tyler Beaudoin, Quinn Kenny, Alex Kartaszewicz, and Tony Lebel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/released)