PNSY Additive Manufacturing Team Produces First Ever Arctic Service Medal for CNO

KITTERY, Maine (Sept. 26, 2024) - Members of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard's additive manufacturing team pose for a photo in front of a 3-D printer. The team 3-D printed the new Arctic Service Medal for presentation to the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789) when procurement of the medals would not be delivered for the ceremony on time. The team consisted of (left to right) John Johnson, Tony Lebel, Alex Kartaszewicz, Quinn Kenny and Tyler Beaudoin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/released)
09.26.2024
|10.02.2024 12:13
|8674003
|240926-N-HV737-1001
|3000x2400
|1.96 MB
KITTERY, MAINE, US
|4
|0
