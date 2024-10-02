Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PNSY Additive Manufacturing Team Produces First Ever Arctic Service Medal for CNO [Image 1 of 3]

    PNSY Additive Manufacturing Team Produces First Ever Arctic Service Medal for CNO

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver  

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (Sept. 26, 2024) - Members of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard's additive manufacturing team pose for a photo in front of a 3-D printer. The team 3-D printed the new Arctic Service Medal for presentation to the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789) when procurement of the medals would not be delivered for the ceremony on time. The team consisted of (left to right) John Johnson, Tony Lebel, Alex Kartaszewicz, Quinn Kenny and Tyler Beaudoin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/released)

    Navy
    Chief of Naval Operations
    Arctic Circle
    PNSY
    Arctic Service Medal
    Additive Manufacturing

