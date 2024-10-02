Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PNSY Additive Manufacturing Team Produces First Ever Arctic Service Medal for CNO [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PNSY Additive Manufacturing Team Produces First Ever Arctic Service Medal for CNO

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver  

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (Sept. 26, 2024) - The new Arctic Service Medal sits on display in a 3-D printer at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Members of the shipyard's additive manufacturing team 3-D printed the medal for presentation to the Viriginia-class attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789) when procurement of the medals would not be delivered for the ceremony on time. The team consisted of John Johnson, Tyler Beaudoin, Quinn Kenny, Alex Kartaszewicz, and Tony Lebel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 12:13
    Photo ID: 8674004
    VIRIN: 240926-N-HV737-1002
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PNSY Additive Manufacturing Team Produces First Ever Arctic Service Medal for CNO [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PNSY Additive Manufacturing Team Produces First Ever Arctic Service Medal for CNO
    PNSY Additive Manufacturing Team Produces First Ever Arctic Service Medal for CNO
    PNSY Additive Manufacturing Team Produces First Ever Arctic Service Medal for CNO

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Chief of Naval Operations
    Arctic Circle
    PNSY
    Arctic Service Medal
    Additive Manufacturing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download