PNSY Additive Manufacturing Team Produces First Ever Arctic Service Medal for CNO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (Sept. 26, 2024) - The new Arctic Service Medal sits on display in a 3-D printer at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Members of the shipyard's additive manufacturing team 3-D printed the medal for presentation to the Viriginia-class attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789) when procurement of the medals would not be delivered for the ceremony on time. The team consisted of John Johnson, Tyler Beaudoin, Quinn Kenny, Alex Kartaszewicz, and Tony Lebel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/released)