Date Taken: 08.04.2024 Date Posted: 10.02.2024 10:30 Photo ID: 8673682 VIRIN: 240805-G-JB177-9302 Resolution: 4436x2957 Size: 4.67 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 2024 Coast Guard Day Pre-Game Ceremony Washington Nationals [Image 5 of 5], by Zenobia Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.