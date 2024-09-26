Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Coast Guard Day Pre-Game Ceremony Washington Nationals [Image 2 of 5]

    2024 Coast Guard Day Pre-Game Ceremony Washington Nationals

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Zenobia Williams 

    COMREL Outreach

    Vice Commandant Kevin Lunday throws first pitch Washington Nationals v San Francisco Giants pregame ceremony.
    Photo credit: Nationals press release Amanda Coll

