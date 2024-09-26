Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Coast Guard Day Pre-Game Ceremony Washington Nationals

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Zenobia Williams 

    COMREL Outreach

    Vice Commandant Kevin Lunday, Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams, and Nationals mascot Screech
    Washington Nationals v San Fransico Giants pregame ceremony.
    Photo credit: Nationals press release Amanda Coll

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    first pitch
    ceremonial first pitch
    COMREL (community relations)

