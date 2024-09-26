A German soldier grounds his riot gear during a Crowd Riot Control training event at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 29, 2024. CRC training familiarizes soldiers with the equipment, preparation, and tactics needed for potential riot situations they might face during an upcoming deployment to Kosovo in support of KFOR. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)
KFOR 34 Conducts Crowd Riot Control Training
