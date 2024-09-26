Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR 34 Conducts Crowd Riot Control Training [Image 5 of 10]

    KFOR 34 Conducts Crowd Riot Control Training

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    A German soldier grounds his riot gear during a Crowd Riot Control training event at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 29, 2024. CRC training familiarizes soldiers with the equipment, preparation, and tactics needed for potential riot situations they might face during an upcoming deployment to Kosovo in support of KFOR. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)

    This work, KFOR 34 Conducts Crowd Riot Control Training [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Cheryl Madolev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KFOR 34 Conducts Crowd Riot Control Training

    KFOR
    41IBCT
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    TraintoWin

