    KFOR 34 Conducts Crowd Riot Control Training

    Photo By Sgt. Cheryl Madolev | Italian military forces and a Lithuanian instructor conduct an after action review,...... read more read more

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    10.02.2024

    Story by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers preparing to be assigned to Kosovo Forces Regional Command - East, also known at KFOR RC-E, joined together this week to conduct Crowd Riot Control, or CRC, training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, in Hohenfels, Germany. CRC training aims to familiarize the soldiers with riot control equipment, preparation, and tactics. The training consists of three phases including lecture and instruction, practical exercises, and an after action review.

    The 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team and attached Allied and partner nations, arrived in Hohenfels in late September and have been rotating through multiple training exercises in preparation for the upcoming nearly year-long deployment in support of NATO-led KFOR mission. CRC training is an important piece of the KFOR training that all military forces must complete before they arrive in Kosovo for the KFOR peacekeeping mission. KFOR was established 25 years ago by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999 and the Military Technical Agreement.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 07:39
    Story ID: 482305
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
