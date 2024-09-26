KFOR 34 Conducts Crowd Riot Control Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Italian soldier commands troops during a Crowd Riot Control training event at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 1, 2024. CRC training familiarizes soldiers with the equipment, preparation, and tactics needed for potential riot situations they might face during an upcoming deployment to Kosovo in support of KFOR. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)