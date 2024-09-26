ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Execute Ammunition Holding Area Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Donna Windwehen guides a light capability rough terrain forklift during Artillery Relocation Program 24.2 at the Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. The Marines operating the LCRTF are with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. Windwehen, a native of Louisiana, is an ammunition technician with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)