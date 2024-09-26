U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Donna Windwehen guides a light capability rough terrain forklift during Artillery Relocation Program 24.2 at the Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. The Marines operating the LCRTF are with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. Windwehen, a native of Louisiana, is an ammunition technician with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 22:56
|Photo ID:
|8672960
|VIRIN:
|240918-M-AO923-1276
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|12.39 MB
|Location:
|YAUSUBETSU MANEUVER AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Execute Ammunition Holding Area Operations [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Matthew Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.