U.S. Marines utilize a light capability rough terrain forklift to load 155mm artillery rounds on a 7-ton during Artillery Relocation Program 24.2 at the Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. ARTP, established by the 1997 Special Action Committee in Okinawa, relocates live-fire artillery training from Okinawa to mainland Japan to maintain readiness of the Marine Corps’ only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit. The Marines operating the LCRTF are with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 22:56
|Photo ID:
|8672959
|VIRIN:
|240918-M-AO923-1272
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.11 MB
|Location:
|YAUSUBETSU MANEUVER AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Execute Ammunition Holding Area Operations [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Matthew Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.