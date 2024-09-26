ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Execute Ammunition Holding Area Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps 7-ton carries 155mm artillery rounds and propelling charges during Artillery Relocation Program 24.2 at the Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. ARTP, established by the 1997 Special Action Committee in Okinawa, relocates live-fire artillery training from Okinawa to mainland Japan to maintain readiness of the Marine Corps’ only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)