MacDill AFB recovers after Hurricane Helene

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Hall, 6th Operations Support Squadron, airfield management operations team non-commissioned officer in charge, clears tree debris at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 30, 2024. MacDill service members are working to restore the installation to full operational capability. Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)