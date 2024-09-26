MacDill AFB recovers after Hurricane

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Evan Coggins, airfield management operations coordinator assigned to the 6th Operations Support Squadron, clears tree debris at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 30, 2024. MacDill service members are working to restore the installation to full operational capability. Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 17:29
    Photo ID: 8672472
    VIRIN: 240930-F-SI502-1206
    Resolution: 5037x4024
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
