MacDill AFB recovers after Hurricane Helene

Richard Rodriguez, a tree removal contractor, removes tree debris from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 30, 2024. MacDill service members and contractors are working to restore the installation to full operational capability after Hurricane Helene. Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)