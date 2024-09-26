Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill AFB recovers after Hurricane Helene [Image 1 of 4]

    MacDill AFB recovers after Hurricane Helene

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Richard Rodriguez, a tree removal contractor, removes tree debris from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 30, 2024. MacDill service members and contractors are working to restore the installation to full operational capability after Hurricane Helene. Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 17:29
    Photo ID: 8672465
    VIRIN: 240930-F-SI502-1136
    Resolution: 4908x4024
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill AFB recovers after Hurricane Helene [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

