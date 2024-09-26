Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chumash Rock Art at Vandenberg [Image 2 of 2]

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Chumash rock art located near Honda Ridge at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024. The nature of these paintings indicates celestial and geological observations tied into Chumash stories of their origin and death. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 12:58
    Photo ID: 8671667
    VIRIN: 240919-X-VJ291-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.4 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Chumash Rock Art at Vandenberg [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    USSF
    Chumash
    Rock Art

