Chumash Rock Art at Vandenberg

Chumash rock art located near Honda Ridge at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024. The nature of these paintings indicates celestial and geological observations tied into Chumash stories of their origin and death. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)
