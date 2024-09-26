Chumash Rock Art at Vandenberg

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chumash rock art located near Honda Ridge at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024. These paintings indicated celestial and geological observations that tied into Chumash stories of origin and death. The tick marks along the top of the painting are believed to be a wishtoyo, or rainbow bridge, connecting the Santa Cruz islands to mainland California. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)