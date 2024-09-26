Chumash rock art located near Honda Ridge at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024. These paintings indicated celestial and geological observations that tied into Chumash stories of origin and death. The tick marks along the top of the painting are believed to be a wishtoyo, or rainbow bridge, connecting the Santa Cruz islands to mainland California. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 12:58
|Photo ID:
|8671665
|VIRIN:
|240919-X-VJ291-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.34 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chumash Rock Art at Vandenberg [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.