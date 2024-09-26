Airman 1st Class Christina Selkor, 423d Air Base Group Honor Guard member, center, demonstrates the correct folding of a U.S. flag at RAF Alconbury, England, Sept. 30, 2024. Honor Guard is charged with the delivery of premier ceremonial honors at a series of events, a duty that requires extensive practice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 11:22
|Photo ID:
|8671472
|VIRIN:
|240930-F-BW249-1058
|Resolution:
|7600x5067
|Size:
|5.84 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 423d ABG Honor Guard perform and refine ceremonial skills [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.