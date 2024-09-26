423d ABG Honor Guard perform and refine ceremonial skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Christina Selkor, 423d Air Base Group Honor Guard member, center, demonstrates the correct folding of a U.S. flag at RAF Alconbury, England, Sept. 30, 2024. Honor Guard is charged with the delivery of premier ceremonial honors at a series of events, a duty that requires extensive practice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)