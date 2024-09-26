423d ABG Honor Guard perform and refine ceremonial skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Colt Ford, 423d Air Base Group Honor Guard member, left, Airman 1st Class Sebastian Forland, 423d ABG Honor Guard member, center, and Airman 1st Class Christina Selkor, 423d ABG Honor Guard member, practice marching while carrying flags at RAF Alconbury, England, Sept. 30, 2024. Honor Guard is charged with the delivery of premier ceremonial honors at a series of events, a duty that requires extensive practice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)