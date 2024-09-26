Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    423d ABG Honor Guard perform and refine ceremonial skills [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    423d ABG Honor Guard perform and refine ceremonial skills

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Senior Airman Colt Ford, 423d Air Base Group Honor Guard member, center, and Airman 1st Class Christina Selkor, 423d ABG Honor Guard member, right, demonstrate how to march while carrying flags at RAF Alconbury, England, Sept. 30, 2024. Honor Guard is charged with the delivery of premier ceremonial honors at a series of events, a duty that requires extensive practice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 11:22
    Photo ID: 8671471
    VIRIN: 240930-F-BW249-1039
    Resolution: 7509x5006
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 423d ABG Honor Guard perform and refine ceremonial skills [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    423d ABG Honor Guard perform and refine ceremonial skills
    423d ABG Honor Guard perform and refine ceremonial skills
    423d ABG Honor Guard perform and refine ceremonial skills
    423d ABG Honor Guard perform and refine ceremonial skills
    423d ABG Honor Guard perform and refine ceremonial skills
    423d ABG Honor Guard perform and refine ceremonial skills
    423d ABG Honor Guard perform and refine ceremonial skills
    423d ABG Honor Guard perform and refine ceremonial skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    501CSW
    LightTheWay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download