ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th SFS Airman recognized

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, meets with Staff Sgt. Muriel Grohmann, right, 100th Security Forces Squadron Police Services noncommissioned officer in charge, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 30, 2024. Grohmann received recognition as Team Mildenhall’s ReaDy Airman of the Week for his accomplishments at the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)