ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th SFS Airman recognized

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Muriel Grohmann, right, 100th Security Forces Squadron Police Services noncommissioned officer in charge, receives the ReaDy Airman of the Week certificate from Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 30, 2024. Grohmann received recognition for his accomplishments in his unit and at the installation, which included facilitating quality of life improvements for Defenders at all installation gates and playing a pivotal role in drafting plans to organize the squadron into different working hours, allowing people to have more time to take care of themselves and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)