ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th SFS Airman recognized

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Muriel Grohmann, left, 100th Security Forces Squadron Police Services noncommissioned officer in charge, meets with Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 30, 2024. Grohmann received recognition as Team Mildenhall’s ReaDy Airman of the Week for his accomplishments in his unit and at the installation, which included serving as a squadron representative for the Air Force Assistance Fund. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)