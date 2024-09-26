Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th SFS Airman recognized [Image 2 of 3]

    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th SFS Airman recognized

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Muriel Grohmann, left, 100th Security Forces Squadron Police Services noncommissioned officer in charge, meets with Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 30, 2024. Grohmann received recognition as Team Mildenhall’s ReaDy Airman of the Week for his accomplishments in his unit and at the installation, which included serving as a squadron representative for the Air Force Assistance Fund. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 10:05
    Photo ID: 8671266
    VIRIN: 240930-F-IH537-1124
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Excellence
    SFS
    Security Forces
    Defender
    100 SFS
    ReaDy Culture

