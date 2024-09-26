Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transitional President of Gabon visits with USFF [Image 3 of 3]

    Transitional President of Gabon visits with USFF

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Beard  

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (September 30, 2024) Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), middle, and Transitional President of Gabon, General Brice Oligui Nguema, left, tour the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) during a fleet visit. USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping, and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 08:09
    Photo ID: 8671017
    VIRIN: 240930-N-QI061-1152
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transitional President of Gabon visits with USFF [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Nathan Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gabon
    USFF
    Fleet Visit

