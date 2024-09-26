Transitional President of Gabon visits with USFF

NORFOLK, Va. (September 30, 2024) Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), right, greets Transitional President of Gabon, General Brice Oligui Nguema during a fleet visit to the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98). USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping, and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 08:09
|Photo ID:
|8671015
|VIRIN:
|240930-N-QI061-1094
|Resolution:
|3308x2205
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
