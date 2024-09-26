Transitional President of Gabon visits with USFF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (September 30, 2024) Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), right, greets Transitional President of Gabon, General Brice Oligui Nguema during a fleet visit to the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98). USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping, and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)