Transitional President of Gabon visits with USFF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (September 30, 2024) Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), left, visits with Transitional President of Gabon, General Brice Oligui Nguema during a fleet visit aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98). USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping, and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)