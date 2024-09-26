25 Polish trainees complete Abrams tank maintenance training at Powidz APS-2 site

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Polish servicemember assigned to the 33rd Air Base and a member of the Polish Provided Logistics Services at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite is recognized Sept. 27 for completing a 9-week maintenance training program on the M1A2 SEPV3 Abrams main battle tank at the APS-2 site. (Capt. James Bath)