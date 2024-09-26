Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25 Polish trainees complete Abrams tank maintenance training at Powidz APS-2 site [Image 1 of 3]

    25 Polish trainees complete Abrams tank maintenance training at Powidz APS-2 site

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A Polish servicemember assigned to the 33rd Air Base and a member of the Polish Provided Logistics Services at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite is recognized Sept. 27 for completing a 9-week maintenance training program on the M1A2 SEPV3 Abrams main battle tank at the APS-2 site. (Capt. James Bath)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 03:34
    Photo ID: 8670807
    VIRIN: 241001-A-SM279-3716
    Resolution: 2728x1881
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
