25 Polish trainees complete Abrams tank maintenance training at Powidz APS-2 site

After nine weeks of intensive maintenance training on the M1A2 SEPV3 Abrams main battle tank – both in the classroom and hands-on – 25 servicemembers of the Polish Provided Logistics Services assigned to the 33rd Air Base were recognized and presented graduation certificates Sept. 27 at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. (Capt. James Bath)