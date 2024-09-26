Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) arrives in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit [Image 3 of 3]

    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) arrives in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) throw a line to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia support personnel during a scheduled port visit for fuel and supply replenishment at Diego Garcia, Sept. 28, 2024. The visit underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assuring access, and providing defense to the global commons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
