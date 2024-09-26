DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Moore, left, executive officer of U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, and Ensign Sabastian Castabano, right, NSF Diego Garcia bos’n observe as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) arrives in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit for fuel and supply replenishment, Sept. 28, 2024. The visit underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assuring access, and providing defense to the global commons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)
