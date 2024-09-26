Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) arrives in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) arrives in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Ensign Sabastian Castabano, left, NSF Diego Garcia bos’n, and Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth T. Gardner, NSF Diego Garcia public affairs officer, observe the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) pulling into port on Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit for fuel and supply replenishment, Sept. 28, 2024. The visit underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assuring access, and providing defense to the global commons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 23:03
    Photo ID: 8670515
    VIRIN: 240928-N-KE644-1033
    Resolution: 7913x5275
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) arrives in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) arrives in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit
    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) arrives in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit
    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) arrives in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arleigh Burke
    DDG
    Destroyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download