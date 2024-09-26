NC Air National Guard C-17 Airlifts support to Western North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the North Carolina Air National Guard transport more than 100,000 pounds of essential goods to Western North Carolina in support of humanitarian efforts following Helene. The cargo, delivered aboard a C-17 Globemaster III, consisted of more than 48 pallets of water, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), and other vital supplies. (Photo by US Air National Guard Technical Sergeant Juan M Paz)