    NC Air National Guard C-17 Airlifts support to Western North Carolina

    NC Air National Guard C-17 Airlifts support to Western North Carolina

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    Members of the North Carolina Air National Guard transport more than 100,000 pounds of essential goods to Western North Carolina in support of humanitarian efforts following Helene. The cargo, delivered aboard a C-17 Globemaster III, consisted of more than 48 pallets of water, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), and other vital supplies. (Photo by US Air National Guard Technical Sergeant Juan M Paz)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 22:48
    This work, NC Air National Guard C-17 Airlifts support to Western North Carolina, by TSgt Juan Paz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

