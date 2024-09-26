CFAS Chief Pinning 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief petty officers pose for a photo following a chief petty officer pinning ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 27, 2024. The rank of chief petty officer was created April 1, 1893, and the chief petty officer pinning ceremony is a unique tradition to the U.S. Navy that signifies promotion to a crucial position of leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)