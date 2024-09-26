Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Chief Pinning 2024 [Image 22 of 26]

    CFAS Chief Pinning 2024

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    U.S. Navy chief petty officers sing “Anchors Aweigh” during a pinning ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Sept. 27, 2024. The rank of chief petty officer was created April 1, 1893, and the chief petty officer pinning ceremony is a unique tradition to the U.S. Navy that signifies promotion to a crucial position of leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 20:21
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    CFAS Chief Pinning 2024

