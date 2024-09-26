CFAS Chief Pinning 2024

Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) held a ceremony at the showboat theater on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, that recognized eight chief petty officer selects who now officially represent the U.S. Navy as chief petty officers.



Six weeks of physical, mental and emotional challenges, also known as “chief initiation season”, presented eight chief selects with an opportunity to showcase their determination, resilience and growth as Sailors and leaders.



“The process was mostly mentally challenging and physically demanding,” said Chief Yeoman Kyle Andrews. “The main thing I took away from this experience was to humble yourself. A lot of people over time, as they make rank, tend to grow overconfident in their abilities. Chief season showed me that humbleness is the key to leadership.”



During chief season, selectees are brought back to the fundamentals of what leadership is by learning from various chiefs who have years of experience to offer for the challenges they face throughout the season.



“It was definitely a team effort,” said Chief Master-at-Arms Harold Wilson, a seasoned chief who took part in training the selectees. “We are all very involved and hands-on in the process. There is a lot of training, and a lot of mentoring.”



It is necessary for the chief selects to add to their foundation of leadership by learning from seasoned chiefs not only because the weight of responsibility increases for themselves, but also to learn how to be the guiding force to the Sailors of the future.



As said in the Chief Petty Officer’s pledge, “I acknowledge full responsibility for the actions of my Sailors… because these Sailors are the seeds of future chief petty officers.”

The process of making a chief is a learning experience for the selectees and the seasoned chiefs alike.



“Going from a 1st class petty officer to a chief petty officer always requires learning,” said Wilson. “I’ve been assisting with chief season for many years and there is always something new to learn during the process.”



After the selectees complete the season’s tasks, the selectees’ families, friends, and sponsors attend a ceremony in honor, celebration and recognition of the hard work and dedication in becoming an official USN chief petty officer.



“I loved seeing my family again,” said Andrews. I know this was a tough process for them so, seeing their happy faces and enjoying the occasion with them is phenomenal.”



Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, and strong leadership ability. Most importantly, chiefs bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors.

