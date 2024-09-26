Makin Island Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Culinary Specialist Gabriel Ignacio receives his combination cover during the FY25 chief pinning ceremony on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Sept. 27, 2024. Advancement to the rank of Chief Petty Officer requires a Sailor to take on the dual role of technical expert and designated leader. The title of “Chief” carries with it a tradition of knowledge, teamwork, and the ability to take charge that began when the Navy first introduced the rank on April 1, 1893. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)